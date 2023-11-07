The Duchess of Sussex has just been ridiculed for not being able to ride the wave of her Suits popularity

Meghan Markle needs a ‘crack team’ of bright minds with law degrees to fix things

Experts have just ridiculed the Duchess of Sussex for not being able to ride the wave of her current Suits popularity, in the US.

All this has been issued by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She broke everything down in her piece for News.com.au.

In this piece she touched at length on the Duchess’ dwindling popularity, despite having gotten a media frenzied reception following the UK take off.

For this Ms Elser believes, “over the last few months, much of the world has fallen hook, line and clicker for Adams’ Mike Ross, including his romance with Meghan’s Zane.”

But “the Sussexes’ careers remain about as underwhelming as Camilla’s grandchildren will feel on Christmas Day when they discover they have gotten £5 WH Smith vouchers. Again.”

Not to mention, “despite the Sussexes landing on US soil in 2020 as the most sizzling of hot property since the advent of the Furby, somehow they have snatched mediocrity out of the jaws of success.”

“Where will or should the Sussexes go from here? I have no idea,” Ms Elser added.

Before concluding she also slipped in a Suits reference and added, “If only there was a crack team of bright minds with law degrees and razor sharp wits to take on this particular case.”