 
menu
entertainment
Monday, November 06, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

UK hits jackpot with King Charles' foreign visit

King Charles fell short of apologising for colonial abuse in Kenya

By
William Blythe Haynes

Monday, November 06, 2023

UK hits jackpot with King Charles foreign visit
UK hits jackpot with King Charles' foreign visit 

King Charles’s visit “helped unlock” and “accelerate” several lucrative deals for British investment, including the £3 billion Nairobi Railway City urban regeneration project, local media reported citing the British High Commission in Kenya.

The king achieved this "success" despite not offering an apology for colonial abuses. King Charles's efforts have been dubbed "soft power at work" by his admirers in the local media. 

On Wednesday, he paid tribute to Kenyan soldiers who fought for Britain in two world wars, after acknowledging there was "no excuse" for colonial-era abuses committed in the East African country.

But his comments Tuesday on the first day of a state visit to Kenya disappointed some who were seeking a formal apology for Britain´s brutal crackdown on the nation´s independence struggle.

The 74-year-old monarch said the "wrongdoings of the past are a cause of the greatest sorrow and the deepest regret," but stopped short of an apology.

"There were abhorrent and unjustifiable acts of violence committed against Kenyans as they waged... a painful struggle for independence and sovereignty. And for that, there can be no excuse," he told a state banquet.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry marriage duration in 'years rather than decades'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry marriage duration in 'years rather than decades'
Meghan Markle pal Omid Scobie to reveal 'racist royal' who targeted Archie

Meghan Markle pal Omid Scobie to reveal 'racist royal' who targeted Archie
Meghan Markle mocked over Las Vegas dance video video

Meghan Markle mocked over Las Vegas dance video

'Harry Potter' star Daniel Radcliffe lauded for bold choices

'Harry Potter' star Daniel Radcliffe lauded for bold choices
Sylvester Stallone shares 'abusive' father deathbed chat

Sylvester Stallone shares 'abusive' father deathbed chat
Katy Perry gives adorable shoutout to daughter Daisy Dove at Vegas show

Katy Perry gives adorable shoutout to daughter Daisy Dove at Vegas show
Dancing with the Stars swings to Taylor Swift's tunes with special episode

Dancing with the Stars swings to Taylor Swift's tunes with special episode

Machine Gun Kelly's flaky encounter with F1 interviewer goes viral: Watch video

Machine Gun Kelly's flaky encounter with F1 interviewer goes viral: Watch
Rebecca Loos’s searing remarks, David and Victoria Beckham ‘have to suck it up’

Rebecca Loos’s searing remarks, David and Victoria Beckham ‘have to suck it up’

How Matthew Perry saved Chandler Bing by getting THIS scene deleted

How Matthew Perry saved Chandler Bing by getting THIS scene deleted
Prince Harry’s updated plans for King Charles’ 75th birthday leaked

Prince Harry’s updated plans for King Charles’ 75th birthday leaked
Nick Jonas gives a peek into family fun at Jonas Brothers concert

Nick Jonas gives a peek into family fun at Jonas Brothers concert