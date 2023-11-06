UK hits jackpot with King Charles' foreign visit

King Charles’s visit “helped unlock” and “accelerate” several lucrative deals for British investment, including the £3 billion Nairobi Railway City urban regeneration project, local media reported citing the British High Commission in Kenya.



The king achieved this "success" despite not offering an apology for colonial abuses. King Charles's efforts have been dubbed "soft power at work" by his admirers in the local media.



On Wednesday, he paid tribute to Kenyan soldiers who fought for Britain in two world wars, after acknowledging there was "no excuse" for colonial-era abuses committed in the East African country.

But his comments Tuesday on the first day of a state visit to Kenya disappointed some who were seeking a formal apology for Britain´s brutal crackdown on the nation´s independence struggle.

The 74-year-old monarch said the "wrongdoings of the past are a cause of the greatest sorrow and the deepest regret," but stopped short of an apology.

"There were abhorrent and unjustifiable acts of violence committed against Kenyans as they waged... a painful struggle for independence and sovereignty. And for that, there can be no excuse," he told a state banquet.