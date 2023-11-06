 
Monday, November 06, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle pal Omid Scobie to reveal 'racist royal' who targeted Archie

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry mouthpiece, Omid Scobie, is set to release bombshell details about the Royal Family in his upcoming book.

The author, who is close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can reveal the name of the ‘racist royal’ who commented upon Archie’s skin colour.

The author of Finding Freedom is tipped to drop explosive material in his new book ‘Endgame.’

The description of the upcoming book, as per Amazon, states: “A penetrating investigation into the current state of the British monarchy – an unpopular king, a power-hungry heir to the throne, a queen willing to go to dangerous lengths to preserve her image and a prince forced to start a new life after being betrayed by his own family."

A source tells Mail on Sunday: “I've been told this is bad, very bad. It is unlikely that Royal aides will comment, but if there are charges of racism, they will, of course, be robustly rebutted."

Meanwhile, an American publishing source added: "The word is this is going to have bombshell after bombshell. Some are even speculating it may name the person who questioned what colour Archie's skin would be.

