Elton John surprises fans with shocking announcement

New Elton John music is on the way. The music legend shared the big news with fans as he inducted his longtime partner Bernie Taupin, into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame.



Speaking at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the Grammy-winner teased fans he has completed the work on his latest album.

"We’ve just finished an album in Los Angeles, which is going to surprise the * out of you," he continued, pointing to his choice words, he quipped, “Oops I can’t say that.”

Describing the album, the British singer added, "It's absolutely wonderful, and it's full of youth, and it's full of vitality."

Noting, "It’s a wonderful place to be after we’ve been together for 56 years."

At the end, John sings high praise of his friend, Bernie, as "one of the finest lyric writers of all time.”

He continued, "He’s always been generous, and when I’ve crossed out verses, crossed out lines, he’s just gone with the flow and he’s trusted me," noting, "And that trust has spilled into our friendship."