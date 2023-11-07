Britney accused Justin of making her go through an abortion during their three-year fling from 1999-2002

Kandi Burruss stands by Justin Timberlake amid Britney Spears's accusations

Britney Spears's bombshell memoir, The Woman In Me, has landed her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake in hot waters as she made some startling revelations. The pop sensation accused Justin of making her go through an abortion during their three-year fling from 1999-2002.

It appears that Justin has also gathered some support in the wake of mind-boggling revelations, as his one-time collaborator Kandi Burruss has come forward in support of the now 42-year-old singer.

Kandi Burruss defends Justin Timberlake

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star appeared in an interview with Page Six and stated, "People are getting cancelled today for the things that were not a problem years ago," adding that she wants everyone to leave Justin alone.

Burruss said, "He was a really good guy. I don’t want anybody to put down the NSYNC member because you’ve got to remember the times that we were going through at the time."

The Grammy-winning songwriter added that she hadn't read the Toxic hitmaker's memoir but plans to listen to the audiobook, especially after hearing Michelle Williams' impression of Timberlake.

Kandi Burruss's collaboration with Britney Spears

Burruss also revealed that she once had the opportunity to write for Britney but the song never saw the light of the day, admitting, "I am mad at myself for not ensuring collaboration with Britney came to fruition."