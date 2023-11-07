 
menu
entertainment
Tuesday, November 07, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

King Charles will not end rift with Prince Harry till Queen Camilla forgives him?

Prince Harry strained his relationship with King Charles after bashing Queen Camilla in his memoir 'Spare'

By
William Blythe Haynes

Tuesday, November 07, 2023

King Charles will not end rift with Prince Harry till Queen Camilla forgives him?
King Charles will not end rift with Prince Harry till Queen Camilla forgives him?

King Charles may not end his feud with estranged son Prince Harry till his wife Queen Camilla forgives him for attacking her in his bombshell memoir, Spare.

A tipster close to the Royal family told The Telegraph that the monarch has not been in contact with Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and even if he is, they barely speak.

“Communications between the king and Prince Harry remain pretty poor," the source told the publication. "They don’t speak much, if at all.”

Before Harry exited Royal family in 2020 with Meghan Markle, Charles would “schedule a call with both of his sons on a Sunday,” the insider shared.

“But while he still converses weekly with William, there is remarkably little contact with his other ‘darling boy,’” the insider continued.

Commenting on their years-long feud, the insider said that King Charles is very “protective” of Camilla and it did not sit well with him when Harry attacked her publically.

“If there’s one thing that winds that man up, then it’s attacks on his wife. He’s very defensive of Camilla," the source shared.

“Both [William and Charles] know that they’ve brought their wives into an institution that has required them to make huge sacrifices,” the insider said of Charles and his elder son, Prince William.

“Negative press coverage is one thing, but they don’t expect members of their own family to stick the boot in," they added.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend makes fresh claims against palace

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend makes fresh claims against palace
Travis Barker finally visits Kourtney Kardashian to meet baby boy

Travis Barker finally visits Kourtney Kardashian to meet baby boy
Taylor Swift hangs out with Kansas City Chiefs WAGs: 'She want to settle'

Taylor Swift hangs out with Kansas City Chiefs WAGs: 'She want to settle'
Meghan Markle’s spokesperson reacts to her Hollywood comeback reports video

Meghan Markle’s spokesperson reacts to her Hollywood comeback reports
Prince Harry likely to reach out King Charles privately on his 75th birthday

Prince Harry likely to reach out King Charles privately on his 75th birthday
Will Matthew Perry fans get a separate memorial service?

Will Matthew Perry fans get a separate memorial service?
Princess Charlene takes major step for children’s future amid cheating scandal video

Princess Charlene takes major step for children’s future amid cheating scandal
Prince William never thought Harry was ‘capable of’ attacking Royal family video

Prince William never thought Harry was ‘capable of’ attacking Royal family
Megan Fox spills the beans on Machine Gun Kelly breakup, miscarriage

Megan Fox spills the beans on Machine Gun Kelly breakup, miscarriage

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle take swipe at King Charles over birthday snub

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle take swipe at King Charles over birthday snub
Kanye West goes barefoot in Dubai after Kim Kardashian exposed his 'simple life'

Kanye West goes barefoot in Dubai after Kim Kardashian exposed his 'simple life'
Bradley Cooper thinking of settling down with Gigi Hadid: ‘It’s getting serious’

Bradley Cooper thinking of settling down with Gigi Hadid: ‘It’s getting serious’