Prince Harry strained his relationship with King Charles after bashing Queen Camilla in his memoir 'Spare'

King Charles will not end rift with Prince Harry till Queen Camilla forgives him?

King Charles may not end his feud with estranged son Prince Harry till his wife Queen Camilla forgives him for attacking her in his bombshell memoir, Spare.



A tipster close to the Royal family told The Telegraph that the monarch has not been in contact with Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and even if he is, they barely speak.

“Communications between the king and Prince Harry remain pretty poor," the source told the publication. "They don’t speak much, if at all.”

Before Harry exited Royal family in 2020 with Meghan Markle, Charles would “schedule a call with both of his sons on a Sunday,” the insider shared.

“But while he still converses weekly with William, there is remarkably little contact with his other ‘darling boy,’” the insider continued.

Commenting on their years-long feud, the insider said that King Charles is very “protective” of Camilla and it did not sit well with him when Harry attacked her publically.

“If there’s one thing that winds that man up, then it’s attacks on his wife. He’s very defensive of Camilla," the source shared.

“Both [William and Charles] know that they’ve brought their wives into an institution that has required them to make huge sacrifices,” the insider said of Charles and his elder son, Prince William.

“Negative press coverage is one thing, but they don’t expect members of their own family to stick the boot in," they added.