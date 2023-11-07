Kim Kardashian fuels Odell Beckham Jr. romance rumors at birthday bash

Kim Kardashian also attended Odell's birthday bash last year and has been rumored to be dating him

On Monday, Kim Kardashian attended Odell Beckham Jr.'s lavish birthday celebration following the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City.

The SKIMS founder brought pal La La Anthony along for the star-studded affair in Atlanta.

Both Kim and La La turned heads in risqué all-black ensembles for the late night party. Kim stuck with a gothic Chrome Hearts look featuring a revealing lace-up top paired with her long skirt from earlier.

Meanwhile, La La flashed skin in a lingerie-inspired bustier skirt combo.

Height-boosting heels elongated Kim's petite frame as she exited her NYC hotel. Her hair and makeup remained impeccable after the fashion event.

Kim also attended Odell’s last birthday celebration, then in September, reports surfaced that Kim had been spending time with Odell.

A source noted at the time they're "friends who have mutual friends in common." While single, Kim's "main focus is on her kids and businesses."

"She’s not seriously dating anyone at the moment but open to finding love again if she meets the right person. Right now her main focus is on her kids and her businesses," said the source.