 
menu
entertainment
Tuesday, November 07, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kim Kardashian fuels Odell Beckham Jr. romance rumors at birthday bash

Kim Kardashian also attended Odell's birthday bash last year and has been rumored to be dating him

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, November 07, 2023

Kim Kardashian also attended Odells birthday bash last year and has been rumored to be dating him
Kim Kardashian also attended Odell's birthday bash last year and has been rumored to be dating him

On Monday, Kim Kardashian attended Odell Beckham Jr.'s lavish birthday celebration following the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City.

The SKIMS founder brought pal La La Anthony along for the star-studded affair in Atlanta.

Both Kim and La La turned heads in risqué all-black ensembles for the late night party. Kim stuck with a gothic Chrome Hearts look featuring a revealing lace-up top paired with her long skirt from earlier.

Meanwhile, La La flashed skin in a lingerie-inspired bustier skirt combo.

Height-boosting heels elongated Kim's petite frame as she exited her NYC hotel. Her hair and makeup remained impeccable after the fashion event.

Kim also attended Odell’s last birthday celebration, then in September, reports surfaced that Kim had been spending time with Odell.

A source noted at the time they're "friends who have mutual friends in common." While single, Kim's "main focus is on her kids and businesses."

"She’s not seriously dating anyone at the moment but open to finding love again if she meets the right person. Right now her main focus is on her kids and her businesses," said the source. 

More From Entertainment:

Bianca Censori wants 'tacky’ Kim Kardashian to 'mind her own business'

Bianca Censori wants 'tacky’ Kim Kardashian to 'mind her own business'
Taylor Swift comes forward to strengthen democratic process in US

Taylor Swift comes forward to strengthen democratic process in US
Netflix’s 'Stranger Things' season 5 opening scene revealed

Netflix’s 'Stranger Things' season 5 opening scene revealed

Robert De Niro's assistant receives abusive text amid legal battle

Robert De Niro's assistant receives abusive text amid legal battle
Protest held against King Charles outside UK parliament video

Protest held against King Charles outside UK parliament

Prince William honours five environmental innovators

Prince William honours five environmental innovators
Barbra Streisand reveals why she's bidding farewell to showbiz

Barbra Streisand reveals why she's bidding farewell to showbiz
King Charles's sister sends strong message ahead of State Opening

King Charles's sister sends strong message ahead of State Opening

Prince Harry releases a video statement

Prince Harry releases a video statement
Harry Styles buzz cut leaves fans in frenzy: Is it the Taylor Swift effect?

Harry Styles buzz cut leaves fans in frenzy: Is it the Taylor Swift effect?
Hugh Jackman offers Deborra Lee millions in exchange for 'staying quiet'

Hugh Jackman offers Deborra Lee millions in exchange for 'staying quiet'
Gwyneth Paltrow on acting comeback alongside Robert Downey Jr.

Gwyneth Paltrow on acting comeback alongside Robert Downey Jr.