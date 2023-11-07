 
Tuesday, November 07, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

Kate Middleton stays home to support George as King delivers speech

Prince William was in Singapore in connection with his work

William Blythe Haynes

Prince William accompanied Charles when his father delivered a speech at the State Opening of the Parliament last year on behalf of Queen Elizabeth.

Charles and Prince William were Counsellors of State, acting on Her late Majesty the Queen’s behalf at the parliament last year.

Charles, who became the king after his mother's death, went to the parliament with his wife Camilla and sister Princess Anne, to make the speech at the State Opening of the Parliament on Tuesday, Nov 11 when Prince William was abroad.

The State Opening marks the beginning of the parliamentary session. Its main purpose is for the Monarch to formally open Parliament and, in the King’s Speech, outline the Government’s proposed policies and legislation for the coming parliamentary session.

This was the first speech from the throne in the House of Lords that King Charles delivered as King. 

Kate Middleton, who did not join her husband at the Earthshot Prize ceremony in Singapore, stayed home to look after their three children as the King delivered the speech. 

Prince George, 10, had school exams and his mother was at home in Windsor to support him.

Kate's critics online claimed that did not accompany King Charles and Queen Camilla over some differences over tiara.

Kate Middleton's supporters, however, believe that Queen Camilla didn't  want her to be at the parliament because she is capable of overshadowing the monarch

