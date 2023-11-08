Taylor Swift's new bestie wants to play cupid for Sophie Turner

 
Wednesday, November 08, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Taylor Swift’s new friend Brittany Mahomes wants to play cupid for Sophie Turner as the duo got closer during recent hang outs.

They met through the 33-year-old singer, who is dating Kansas City Chiefs tight-end Travis Kelce, when she invited the pair to a girls' night out in New York City.

A source told US Weekly, “Brittany knows Sophie is newly single and would love to help play matchmaker.” Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne also joined the trio for the hang out.

The tipster further added that the retired soccer forward is having a blast hanging out with Taylor and her friends, “She loves making new friends and loves how down-to-earth Sophie, Gigi, Selena and Cara all are.”

The 28-year-old WAG, married to Patrick Mahomes, thinks the GOT star is “a doll” and would love to “set her up” with one of the football players, following her divorce from Joe Jonas.

Taylor has been friends with Sophie for years but have gotten closer after the latter announced her split from Joe, whom the Lover crooner also dated in 2007.

On the other hand, the Daylight songstress bonded with Brittany over cheering for their partners at several Chiefs' games.

