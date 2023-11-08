 
Wednesday, November 08, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles wants Prince William, Harry to mend differences?

King Charles still 'loves' his younger son Prince Harry

Eloise Wells Morin

Prince William and his estranged brother Prince Harry are reportedly not on speaking terms currently and their relationship further deteriorated after the release of Duke of Sussex’s bombshell memoir Spare in January.

Commenting on the royal brothers possible reconciliation, an insider told Entertainment Tonight that the future king and his brother’s relationship "has not improved since the publication of Spare and there is no reconciliation expected anytime soon."

The source claimed, "There is no real trust at the moment and that needs to be rebuilt. There's a great deal of hurt on both sides."

Meanwhile, the source claimed if Prince William and Harry mend their differences, it would make their father King Charles ‘happier’.

However, the insider added King Charles and Harry also do not communicate regularly and that would take some time to heal.

"While Charles loves his younger son, the relationship is still complicated,” the insider said.

