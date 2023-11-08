Meghan Markle wore two-year-old frock to Katy Perry concert?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the concert in Las Vegas

Meghan Markle wore a two-year-old frock to Katy Perry concert?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been criticized in the UK for making a public appearance at the same time as King Charles delivered his speech at the UK parliament and Prince William attended the Earthshot Prize ceremony in Singapore.

Every time the couple comes out of their home in the US, some monarchists link their outing to some royal events.

The couple recently flew to Las Vegas to attend Katy Perry's concert with some A-listers when the UK royals were busy with their own engagements.

Amid all the criticism that came in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's way, some people claimed that Meghan Markle wore a two-year-old frock to the concert.

Multiple pictures of the Duchess were also posted from 2021 with claims that she wore the same frock at the concert.

The claims made online couldn't be verified independently but her critics used them to criticize Meghan, saying she wore expensive clothes when she was a working royal.



