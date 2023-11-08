 
Wednesday, November 08, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Irina Shayk avoids question on Tom Brady in new interview

Following Tom Bradly brief romantic, Irina Shayk is dodging questions over him in a new interview.

In a chat with ELLE, the supermodel evaded the interviewer's question about the NFL star by adding, "No comments."

"I share my work stuff because I decided to keep my personal life personal," the 37-year-old responded.

"That's why it's called personal," she noted. "Because it's something that belongs to me. If one day I feel like I want to share it, I will."

Meanwhile, the relationship status of the duo is reported to be over. As insiders shared last month, that their three months-long relationship "fizzled out."

This comes after in July the dating speculations were kicked off after Tom was spotted with Irina flirtatiously close in a car in Los Angeles. Later, the pair were frequently seen together in different places.

Elsewhere in the interview, the mother-of-one sang high praise of her ex-Bradley Cooper's parenting.

"He's the best father Lea and I could dream of. It always works, but it always works because we make it work."

