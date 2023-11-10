Reese Witherspoon's spokesperson rejects Kevin Costner romance rumours

Kevin Costner and Reese Witherspoon's romance rumours have been brushed off by a representative for the actress.

Earlier, rumours started swirling around that the Yellowstone star has started dating the 47-year-old blonde. It appears that the romance reports were based on speculations, and there existed no truth in them.

Reese's rep denies romance with Kevin Costner

According to the Mirror, a representative for Big Little Lies actress' brushed off the reports, saying, "The story is completely fabricated and not true."

Their romance rumour started making rounds on social media when Kevin was spotted buying gifts for a female. Netizens started speculating if the gifts were for Reese, and these speculations got a further boost after the Naughty but Nice podcast host created a poll asking fans if they loved the new couple.

Possible link between Reese Witherspoon and Kevin Costner

The Mirror reports that the potential link comes after both the stars have ended their messy divorce battles this year. Kevin settled his divorce with his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner, whom he was married to for 18 years, and shares three kids: Cayden, 16, Hayes, 15, and Grace, 13. He was ordered to pay $75k a month in child support after a nasty divorce battle.

In March 2023, Reese announced divorce from her now estranged husband Jim Toth, whom she stayed married to for 12 years. She shares an 11-year-old, Tennessee James Toth, with her ex-husband.