Saturday, November 11, 2023
Mason Hughes

Matthew Perry's partner shares concerns about actor's health before death

The actor was dead before the first responders arrived and tried to rescue him by pulling his head over the water

Mason Hughes

Saturday, November 11, 2023

Matthew Perry's partner shared concerns about the actor's health before his death

Matthew Perry, the beloved Friends star, was found unresponsive in his home (in his hot tub) on October 28, 2023. The cause of his death was speculated to be drowning. However, the official cause of death was delayed due to some awaited test results.

News details regarding Matthew Perry's death

Now, new details have emerged regarding the actor's death as his partner, Billy Bush, has revealed, "the actor had been fatigued on the day his death occurred and also over the past week. A little more than usual."

According to The Blast, Billy added that Matthew went home after playing pickleball for one hour, thus suggesting that there might be some medical reasons that left undiagnosed, which led to the actor's death.

Medications obtained from the death scene

It has been reported that only anti-depressants and anti-anxiety medications were discovered from the death scene, along with a COPD drug description. TMZ revealed at that time that no foul play was detected in Matthew's death. He had a long history of substance abuse but embraced sobriety years before his death.

According to the rapid medical assessment done after Matthew's death, the actor was dead before the first responders arrived and tried to rescue him by pulling his head over the water. 

