Travis Barker's unusual delivery room performance draws criticism from fans

Kourtney is finding ways to monetize the first picture of her son

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker has recently welcomed his first child, a baby boy, with his wife Kourtney Kardashian. The couple has named their son Rocky Thirteen Barker.

Fans slam Travis for drumming in the delivery room

Travis has come under heavy fire from fans after a stunt he pulled out while the eldest Kardashian sister was in labour.

In a bid to kill time, the drummer decided to bring his whole practising pad setup into the delivery room.

According to the Mirror, fans have slammed Travis for practising his drumming skills while his wife was in labour.

One of the netizens posted a video of Travis drumming away and declared it to be very annoying behaviour. Another chimed in, stating, "It seems like a very stressful way to give birth."

While a third one went extreme and said, "I would kill my husband if he would do this kind of thing."

One hilarious comment mentioned, "Rocky came out Rocking."

Kourtney to turn baby's birth to business

Previously, it was reported that Kourtney was finding ways to monetize the first picture of her son, with a source revealing to the publication that the couple has lined up all sorts of baby products to launch.

The insider added that Kourtney and Travis have already contacted their business team to formulate a plan to make some financial gains after the son's birth.