 
menu
entertainment
Sunday, November 12, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Travis Barker's unusual delivery room performance draws criticism from fans

Kourtney is finding ways to monetize the first picture of her son

By
Mason Hughes

Sunday, November 12, 2023

Travis Barkers unusual delivery room performance draws criticism from fans
Travis Barker's unusual delivery room performance draws criticism from fans

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker has recently welcomed his first child, a baby boy, with his wife Kourtney Kardashian. The couple has named their son Rocky Thirteen Barker. 

Fans slam Travis for drumming in the delivery room 

Travis has come under heavy fire from fans after a stunt he pulled out while the eldest Kardashian sister was in labour.

In a bid to kill time, the drummer decided to bring his whole practising pad setup into the delivery room.

Travis Barkers unusual delivery room performance draws criticism from fans
Travis Barker's unusual delivery room performance draws criticism from fans

According to the Mirror, fans have slammed Travis for practising his drumming skills while his wife was in labour.

One of the netizens posted a video of Travis drumming away and declared it to be very annoying behaviour. Another chimed in, stating, "It seems like a very stressful way to give birth."

While a third one went extreme and said, "I would kill my husband if he would do this kind of thing."

One hilarious comment mentioned, "Rocky came out Rocking."

Kourtney to turn baby's birth to business

Previously, it was reported that Kourtney was finding ways to monetize the first picture of her son, with a source revealing to the publication that the couple has lined up all sorts of baby products to launch.

The insider added that Kourtney and Travis have already contacted their business team to formulate a plan to make some financial gains after the son's birth.

More From Entertainment:

'Stranger Things' star David Harbour dispels split rumours with Lily Allen

'Stranger Things' star David Harbour dispels split rumours with Lily Allen
'Tiny Pretty Things' star Barton Cowperthwaite reveals brain cancer diagnosis

'Tiny Pretty Things' star Barton Cowperthwaite reveals brain cancer diagnosis
Zac Efron's ego severely hit by Sean Durkin's 'The Iron Claw'

Zac Efron's ego severely hit by Sean Durkin's 'The Iron Claw'
Kylie Jenner's new snaps raise Ozempic rumours

Kylie Jenner's new snaps raise Ozempic rumours
Henry Cavil out, Doug Cockle in The Witcher's anime movie

Henry Cavil out, Doug Cockle in The Witcher's anime movie
Halle Berry drops name of favourite foreign film: 'I fell in love'

Halle Berry drops name of favourite foreign film: 'I fell in love'
Prince William’s ‘made it clear’ where Harry’s pals Princess Beatrice, Eugenie stand

Prince William’s ‘made it clear’ where Harry’s pals Princess Beatrice, Eugenie stand
Netflix 'The Umbrella Academy Season 4': Plot, Cast, Release Date and Teaser

Netflix 'The Umbrella Academy Season 4': Plot, Cast, Release Date and Teaser
David Beckham banters Lionel Messi in new post?

David Beckham banters Lionel Messi in new post?
Powerful scenes enchant Matthew Perry's funeral ceremony

Powerful scenes enchant Matthew Perry's funeral ceremony
Kim Kardashian's latest sultry snaps stir controversy

Kim Kardashian's latest sultry snaps stir controversy
Martin Scorsese sheds light on ‘Goodfellas’ inspiration

Martin Scorsese sheds light on ‘Goodfellas’ inspiration