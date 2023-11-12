 
menu
entertainment
Sunday, November 12, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Justin Timberlake is overwhelmed with bad press after Britney Spears memoir

Justin Timberlake is allegedly finding it very hard to face the explosive nature of Britney Spears’ revelations against him

By
Melanie Walker

Sunday, November 12, 2023

Justin Timberlake is overwhelmed with bad press after Britney Spears memoir
Justin Timberlake is overwhelmed with bad press after Britney Spears memoir

Justin Timberlake has allegedly been struggling massively with the revelations made in Britney Spears’ memoir, as well as the backlash they’ve ensued.

These claims have been issued by an inside source close to OK magazine.

According to their findings the singer believes “The book does not paint Justin in a good light.”

And for all intents and purposes “he's well aware of it,” the source also added.

But “Because of the backlash, he's canceled club appearances, which were intended to promote his upcoming album."

But the silver lining in all of this was the fact that Justin got the chance to jet off to Cabo San Lucas with his wife Jessica Biel and their two sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 2.

At the end of the day, “the break did them good” too.

The same source also offered some insight into Britney’s intentions for the memoir and explained, “Britney's book is from her perspective, so of course he's going to look like the bad guy.”

“But he's confident this dark cloud will pass in time. The last thing he wants is to be bombarded with people attacking him for what's in Britney's book.”

This comes shortly after Justin’s inner circle stepped forward to bash the memoir, saying he was “not happy.”

Yet “Justin has been focusing on his own family and trying not to concern himself with Britney's memoir.”

Before concluding the insider also went on to add, “In recent years, Justin has tried to be supportive of Britney from a distance. They dated so long ago, but he still has respect for her. Justin and Jessica just want everyone to grow and evolve instead of continuing to bring up the past.”

More From Entertainment:

King Charles gets emotional, moves to tears yet again video

King Charles gets emotional, moves to tears yet again
Royal family sends strong message to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle amid ‘secret’ deal reports

Royal family sends strong message to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle amid ‘secret’ deal reports
'The Crown' to ruffle Royal feathers with THIS Princess Diana dialogue

'The Crown' to ruffle Royal feathers with THIS Princess Diana dialogue
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry set to return to royal duties after ‘secret’ deal with King Charles?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry set to return to royal duties after ‘secret’ deal with King Charles?
Britney Spears details first ever meeting with Taylor Swift: 'Girl crush!'

Britney Spears details first ever meeting with Taylor Swift: 'Girl crush!'
Kris Jenner greenlights Kylie's romance with Timothée Chalamet

Kris Jenner greenlights Kylie's romance with Timothée Chalamet
Keke Palmer’s ex ‘understood’ why mammals ‘eat their kids’ before breakup

Keke Palmer’s ex ‘understood’ why mammals ‘eat their kids’ before breakup
Leonardo DiCaprio is fuming at Martin Scorsese & Robert De Niro

Leonardo DiCaprio is fuming at Martin Scorsese & Robert De Niro
Travis Kelce makes surprise appearance at Taylor Swift's Argentina concert video

Travis Kelce makes surprise appearance at Taylor Swift's Argentina concert
Prince Harry, Prince William fight started with '2005 Nazi uniform' argument?

Prince Harry, Prince William fight started with '2005 Nazi uniform' argument?
'Good Burger' star Kel Mitchell recovering after terrifying hospitalization

'Good Burger' star Kel Mitchell recovering after terrifying hospitalization
Darius Jackson seen in LA after Keke Palmer secures restraining order

Darius Jackson seen in LA after Keke Palmer secures restraining order