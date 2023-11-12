Justin Timberlake is overwhelmed with bad press after Britney Spears memoir

Justin Timberlake is allegedly finding it very hard to face the explosive nature of Britney Spears’ revelations against him

Justin Timberlake has allegedly been struggling massively with the revelations made in Britney Spears’ memoir, as well as the backlash they’ve ensued.

These claims have been issued by an inside source close to OK magazine.

According to their findings the singer believes “The book does not paint Justin in a good light.”

And for all intents and purposes “he's well aware of it,” the source also added.

But “Because of the backlash, he's canceled club appearances, which were intended to promote his upcoming album."

But the silver lining in all of this was the fact that Justin got the chance to jet off to Cabo San Lucas with his wife Jessica Biel and their two sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 2.

At the end of the day, “the break did them good” too.

The same source also offered some insight into Britney’s intentions for the memoir and explained, “Britney's book is from her perspective, so of course he's going to look like the bad guy.”

“But he's confident this dark cloud will pass in time. The last thing he wants is to be bombarded with people attacking him for what's in Britney's book.”

This comes shortly after Justin’s inner circle stepped forward to bash the memoir, saying he was “not happy.”

Yet “Justin has been focusing on his own family and trying not to concern himself with Britney's memoir.”

Before concluding the insider also went on to add, “In recent years, Justin has tried to be supportive of Britney from a distance. They dated so long ago, but he still has respect for her. Justin and Jessica just want everyone to grow and evolve instead of continuing to bring up the past.”