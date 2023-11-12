 
Sunday, November 12, 2023
Melanie Walker

Taylor Swift's PDA with Travis Kelce sends a clear signal: Expert

Body language experts are weighing in after Taylor Swift flung herself at Travis Kelce following Argentina concert

Melanie Walker

Sunday, November 12, 2023

A body language expert has revealed that Taylor Swift appears to be “deeply in love” with her new partner Travis Kelce.

After her concert in Argentina, the 33-year-old singer was seen running up to the NFL star as she jumped over and kissed him. 

An expert named Judi James told the Mirror that the couple may "have committed to each other already."

“Did fans need any more proof that Taylor is in love (or at the very least in the throes of a major crush) with Travis?" she questioned.

Judi continued by stating, "After some knowing looks and lyric references to her man from the stage this ultra A-list performer stepped off stage and waved goodbye to her fans with only one thing on her mind: a loving hug with Travis."

The expert continued that Taylor showed "no signs of status symbols" or hesitation when she “flung herself” at Travis, “He stood waiting like a man who might be slightly overwhelmed by the whole experience of the show but continued to engage in PDA.”

Judi says this was "a total statement" for Taylor who might be “a huge star” but also clearly wants to show everyone that she is also “a giddy-in-love woman too.”

