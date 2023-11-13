Leonardo DiCaprio's ex almost crashed his A-list birthday party

Leonardo DiCaprio's party for his 49th birthday bash was entertained by a strict guest list included nobody but A-list celebrities only

Leonardo DiCaprio's ex-girlfriend Victoria Lamas was forbidden entry to his 49th birthday bash.

The 24-year-old actress was seen trying to enter the Beverly Hills venue but according to sources privy to Daily Mail, the invitation was accompanied by a strict guest list.

Waiting alongside a friend, Victoria was seen lingering outside Leonardo’s home donning a black blazer over a black top and added more to her monochrome look with black leggings and black heels.

The actress cum painter, who is the daughter of Lorenzo Lamas, reportedly dated the Titanic star last year for a brief period of time.

The party saw a star-studded crowd of actors and singers including Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga, Salma Hayek, Chris Rock, etc.

While Leonardo seemingly avoided paparazzi, an insider told the outlet that he joined his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretii at the party and the duo "packed on PDA all-night long."

Moreover, the actor was "raised and carried around the room" in celebration, according to tipsters privy to People who also shared that Leo partied till past 4:00 am.