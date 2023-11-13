 
menu
entertainment
Monday, November 13, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Leonardo DiCaprio's ex almost crashed his A-list birthday party

Leonardo DiCaprio's party for his 49th birthday bash was entertained by a strict guest list included nobody but A-list celebrities only

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, November 13, 2023

Leonardo DiCaprios ex almost crashed his A-list birthday party
Leonardo DiCaprio's ex almost crashed his A-list birthday party

Leonardo DiCaprio's ex-girlfriend Victoria Lamas was forbidden entry to his 49th birthday bash.  

The 24-year-old actress was seen trying to enter the Beverly Hills venue but according to sources privy to Daily Mail, the invitation was accompanied by a strict guest list.

Waiting alongside a friend, Victoria was seen lingering outside Leonardo’s home donning a black blazer over a black top and added more to her monochrome look with black leggings and black heels.

The actress cum painter, who is the daughter of Lorenzo Lamas, reportedly dated the Titanic star last year for a brief period of time.

The party saw a star-studded crowd of actors and singers including Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga, Salma Hayek, Chris Rock, etc.

While Leonardo seemingly avoided paparazzi, an insider told the outlet that he joined his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretii at the party and the duo "packed on PDA all-night long."

Moreover, the actor was "raised and carried around the room" in celebration, according to tipsters privy to People who also shared that Leo partied till past 4:00 am.

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift calls out fan during live performance in Argentina

Taylor Swift calls out fan during live performance in Argentina
Sophie Turner feels 'not guilty' moving on with British aristocrat after Joe Jonas split

Sophie Turner feels 'not guilty' moving on with British aristocrat after Joe Jonas split
Netflix drama 'Stranger Things' reveals filming date for season 5

Netflix drama 'Stranger Things' reveals filming date for season 5
Selena Gomez tells Taylor Swift she’s ‘wary’ of her romance with Travis Kelce

Selena Gomez tells Taylor Swift she’s ‘wary’ of her romance with Travis Kelce
Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz to exchange vows soon after ‘secret’ engagement

Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz to exchange vows soon after ‘secret’ engagement
Jennifer Aniston was first to call 'Friends' end

Jennifer Aniston was first to call 'Friends' end
Scarlett Johansson remembers 'secret' marriage to Ryan Gosling

Scarlett Johansson remembers 'secret' marriage to Ryan Gosling
SNL faces criticism from Britney Spears's manager for 'Pathetic' parody video

SNL faces criticism from Britney Spears's manager for 'Pathetic' parody
A$AP Rocky, Rihanna's relationship at crossroads amid legal troubles

A$AP Rocky, Rihanna's relationship at crossroads amid legal troubles
Tom Hiddleston drops major hint about Iron Man return

Tom Hiddleston drops major hint about Iron Man return

Meghan Markle puts 'clear blue water' between herself and Prince Harry

Meghan Markle puts 'clear blue water' between herself and Prince Harry
'John Wick' director Chad Stahelski teases big possibilities in new series

'John Wick' director Chad Stahelski teases big possibilities in new series