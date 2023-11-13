Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ actor drops hints into ‘the end’ of the Upside Down

Netflix’s Stranger Things’ actor David Harbour has just weighed in on season 5 and its bid to end in a “very real way” moving forward.



Everything was referenced during his appearance on Motor City Comic Con.

There he touched on not only filming dates but also alluded to the ending of Stranger Things.

The conversation arose once a fan began asking for more insight into something new.

In response, Hawkins resident sheriff admitted, “Season 5 has been announced to be the last season of Stranger Things.”

“But the beauty of it is there’s a real ending. Stranger Things will end in a very real way so in that way,” he also added.

In Harbour’s eyes “Netflix is going to ensure spinoffs in various directions and various times.”

Before concluding he also added that while “there's various ways they can use the story line, but the story line of Stranger Things when we started in the upside down in that lab,” to the point in season 5 “is one complete story and its going to end in the final episode of season 5.”