Taylor Swift’s dad called a ‘traitor’ mid performance with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift’s father has just come under fire for behaving like an alleged ‘traitor’.

These accusations and allegations have been brought to light by a shocked social media user.

It all occurred during one of his daughter’s most recent performances during the Eras tour.

In it, he was seen wearing a Kansas City Chiefs lanyard despite being a fan of the Eagles.

This fan in particular was seemingly the first to point it out and they said, “Ik my guy Scott Swift from Southeastern PA feelin a little traitorous in that chiefs lanyard after the Eagles lost to them in the superbowl not even a year ago”.

While some fans were shocked, others began wondering if Taylor’s new beau had won the hearts of members of her family.

One of those fans even wrote, “Scott Swift must adore this man, to join in on the claps at the restaurant and now be wearing a Chiefs lanyard when his team is Eagles all the way”.



