Monday, November 13, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Taylor Swift’s father has just come under fire for behaving like an alleged ‘traitor’.

These accusations and allegations have been brought to light by a shocked social media user.

It all occurred during one of his daughter’s most recent performances during the Eras tour.

In it, he was seen wearing a Kansas City Chiefs lanyard despite being a fan of the Eagles.

Taylor Swift’s dad called a ‘traitor’ mid performance with Travis Kelce

This fan in particular was seemingly the first to point it out and they said, “Ik my guy Scott Swift from Southeastern PA feelin a little traitorous in that chiefs lanyard after the Eagles lost to them in the superbowl not even a year ago”.

While some fans were shocked, others began wondering if Taylor’s new beau had won the hearts of members of her family.

Taylor Swift’s dad called a ‘traitor’ mid performance with Travis Kelce

One of those fans even wrote, “Scott Swift must adore this man, to join in on the claps at the restaurant and now be wearing a Chiefs lanyard when his team is Eagles all the way”.


