Internet links Paul McCartney to secret organization

Tuesday, November 14, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Netizens believe Paul McCartney raised the Illuminati sign in a resurfaced interview

Paul McCartney was never unfamiliar with conspiracy theories, ‘Paul is Dead’ for example. Now, the legendary musician is linked to a secret organization.

In a resurfaced Friday Night with Jonathan Ross interview, The Beatles member made a triangle sign, which is allegedly attributed to Illuminati.

In the clip, the 62-year-old gestured to play a choir when it reached its peak after he was welcomed with 1963’s I Want to Hold Your Hand choir rendition. In the process, he made the triangle sign with his hands.

Many instantly labeled the gesture as the secret organization symbol after reacting to the video.

LADbible assorted the following comments.

“Now that looked very conscious and deliberate,” one user opined.

Another added, “You don’t achieve his level of fame without being part of the club.”

“Yeah, that’s a very odd hand gesture now, isn’t it?” a third speculated.

A fourth said: “I see this more and more with celebrities. Did they sell their soul? For how much? WHY?”

Previously, Paul shared a confusing-looking triangular shape on Twitter, now X, which also fueled wild speculations about his association with the secret group.


