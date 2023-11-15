K-drama thriller series is wildly popular; check the list below to find out the best thriller dramas

Stream these top 5 shows K-drama thriller lovers

In 2022, the pandemic engulfed the world, and many were forced to remain indoors, which resulted in the boom of streaming, especially the K-pop content.



That's because K-dramas are full of strong stories ranging from romantic to horror. But, one genre that stood apart from the rest is the spine-chilling thrillers.

Following here is a list of K-drama thrillers that will make you feel the tension in your throat.

Little Women

Starting with Little Women. Released in 2022, the drama has earned the critics applause with a staggering approval rating of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. The story follows three sisters whose lives are subjected to unexpected twists and turns.

Through the Darkness

Through the Darkness is another hit K-drama show from 2022. The series is a blend of fiction and true-based story, which makes it gripping. The plot is based on a detective who investigates criminal cases with concrete accuracy, leaving the fans on edge with each case mystery.

Beyond Evil

Another detective story, Beyond Evil. The series is credited to be a massive OTT hit. An unfit duo of detectives set on a track full of surprises in a Small South Korean village that was overshadowed by multiple murders.

Hell is Other People (Strangers From Hell)

If you want the show to have suspense and an eerie tone, you should switch to Hell is Other People. The series starred Im Si Wan and Lee Dong Wook. However, the psychological thriller has one warning: it's not for the faint-hearted.

The Penthouse: War in Life

Talking about one of the most hit TV dramas in recent K-drama history, the name of The Penthouse: War in Life would surely come up to the screens. The series has everything from suspense to mystery and thriller. The story revolves around an uber-rich family with a history of dark past of every character, and an incident at a party shook their lives.