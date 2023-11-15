Princess Beatrice joins senior royals at King Charles birthday celebrations

 
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles is reportedly considering to promote Princess Beatrice and Eugenie to working members of the royal family

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s elder daughter Princess Beatrice joined other senior royals to attend King Charles 75th birthday celebrations.

King Charles celebrated his 75th birthday with close friends and family on Tuesday at Clarence House.

Princess Beatrice attended the party alongside Prince William, Kate Middleton, Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall, Lady Sarah and others.

Princess Beatrice's presence comes amid reports King Charles is considering to promote her and Princess Eugenie to working members of the Firm.

However, speaking to GB News, Richard Fitzwilliams commented on the reports King Charles could enlist Eugenie and Beatrice as working royals, saying they would be "excellent working royals" but, the public "won't accept" them.

He claimed, "If they did become working royals, and they do occasional work which is fine, but the problem is of course the link with Prince Andrew.”

