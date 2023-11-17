King Charles received no birthday call from 'moaning' Harry, says expert

Prince Harry did not contact King Charles on his birthday, says an expert

After the Duke of Sussex has been making rounds on the internet over his phone call for His Majesty this week, expert Angela Levin claims otherwise.

Speaking on GB News, she said: “I don’t actually believe that he rang, that's just my view and obviously I can't say for sure.

She adds: “But one reason I think it is that King Charles has his day very carefully worked out and he doesn’t just take phone calls that happen by chance; you can’t ring him directly because he doesn’t have a mobile and it would have gone through various aides.”

“I don’t believe it as well because he would have protected himself. If you’re going to have a birthday and a lovely time, you don’t want Harry ringing you and starting moaning and groaning and attacking you and saying ‘you’ve got to apologise to Meghan’."

Ms Levin then suggested: “I don’t think it happened but we’ll wait and see because there have been other occasions when Harry has said he’s rung and it’s not been true. So I’m not 100% sure but it doesn’t fit in at all.

“I don’t believe that he would have been spoken to, even if he had called because he would upset the whole day,” she concluded.