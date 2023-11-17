Cardi has a long history with Tasha and has won $4 million in defamation damages from the gossip blogger in 2021

Cardi B stands with Will Smith amid controversial accusations

Cardi B has come in support of actor Will Smith amid claims that the latter is homosexual and has been involved in indecent acts with his fellow actor Duane Martin.



Will Smith's accused of being homosexual

The news of Will's alleged homosexuality emerged from Brother Bilaal, who appeared in an interview with Tasha K at her Unwine With Tasha K podcast and detailed the alleged incident where he saw the King Richard star involved in indecent acts with Duane.

Earlier, Will's estranged wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, denied all the accusations and threatened legal action for defaming her husband.

Cardi B defends Will Smith

According to the Mirror, the rapper has also defended the actor and called out the gossip blogger for spreading fake news.

Taking to Instagram Live, Cardi stated, "I feel like Will has a nice heart, and he is very unproblematic. I don't like what people are doing to Will Smith."

The 31-year-old Bodak Yellow hitmaker also linked the matter to zodiac signs, saying, "Will is a Libra, and Libra's go crazy. People often start labelling us, 'Oh, this bi*ch is crazy, Oh, this ni*ga is crazy,' and I feel people are doing this to Will Smith."

Cardi B and Tasha's history

Cardi has a long history with Tasha and won $4 million in damages from the gossip blogger in 2021 after Tasha made false claims about the songstress on her YouTube channel.