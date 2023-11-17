Prince Harry wants his vanilla ramblings ‘swallowed whole’

Prince Harry is living in an ‘absurd’ vanilla world of peddled ice cream

Prince Harry wants his vanilla ramblings ‘swallowed hole’

Prince Harry has just been put on blast for wanting his vanilla world swallowed whole.

These claims have been issued by royal commentator and expert Jan Moir.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent pieces for the Daily Mail.

In this piece she touched on Prince Harry’s response to Queen Elizabeth’s passing, as discussed in Omid Scobie’s new book titled Endgame.

The book in question highlights a number of revelations about the duke, from his isolation during Queen Elizabeth’s death to a number of other matters.

Ms Moir started the topic off by saying, “It still seems weird and somehow wrong that news about the British Royal Family is discussed first on U.S. outlets such as talk show host Kelly Ripa's podcast and on the pages and website of People magazine — next to stories about the Kardashians and actor Will Smith denying he slept with a man.”

“However, this is the world the Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in, this is the prism through which they are now viewed, this is where the absurd vanilla puffery of their softest-scoop ice cream is peddled in the hope that it will be swallowed whole.”

Before concluding she also added, “Reactions may vary, as well as recollections. Some might even choke on the first mouthful.”