Sofia Vergara breaks silence on life after Joe Manganiello divorce

Looking back at 2023, Sofia Vergara talked about her divorce and upcoming projects in a new interview.

While talking to People, the Modern Family alum described the past year as "very interesting and very difficult."

The remarks come noting her split from Joe Manganiello after seven years of marriage and the nearly four-month SAG-AFTRA strike, which halted several film and TV projects.

Despite the challenges, Sofia expressed her belief in a brighter future, "It’s not like it’s bad. I think all the things are resolving, everything is going to be okay, and I’m very excited for next year."

As she eagerly anticipates her upcoming Netflix show Griselda, set to premiere in January, the AGT judge shared, "I start the world press tour right after New Year’s, so I’m ready for that. It’s going to be exciting.”

When asked if she sees 2024 as a "fresh start," Sofia expressed hope but isn’t sure if “there’s such a thing as a fresh start at 51."

Recently, Sofia created buzz on the internet with her date nights with Justin Saliman, an orthopedic surgeon, who was previously married to actress Bree Turner.

Insiders privy to Daily Mail said that the new beau is more than just a rebound and added, "She would be happy to never see Joe again and hasn't looked back ever since she started dating Justin.”

