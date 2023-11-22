 
menu
entertainment
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Princess Eugenie reveals key reason for living in Portugal

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank were spotted in London on Tuesday

By
William Blythe Haynes

Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Princess Eugenie reveals key reason for living in Portugal
Princess Eugenie reveals key reason for living in Portugal

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter Princess Eugenie currently lives in Portugal with her husband and two children.

In her conversation on the Tables Manners podcast latest episode, which is due to be released on Wednesday, Princess Eugenie opened up about her insecurities.

When asked about whether she was fed up with the constant media scrutiny, the mother-of-two responded, “I guess everybody has that if you’re in the public eye.”

She also revealed the reason why she lives in Portugal with her family, saying, “This is why Portugal is the dream because I can go to the supermarket in my exercise gear and my hair piled on my head and not mind. Not care. No one cares.”

Earlier, Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank were spotted in London on Tuesday.

The Princess looked stylish in her winter coat as she stepped out with Jack Brooksbank.

King Charles ‘deeply upset’ about rift with Prince Harry video
King Charles ‘deeply upset’ about rift with Prince Harry
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'strategic move' behind Charles' birthday call laid bare
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'strategic move' behind Charles' birthday call laid bare
King Charles applauds South Korean girl group BLACKPINK
King Charles applauds South Korean girl group BLACKPINK
King Charles has trust concerns after inviting Harry and Meghan for Christmas?
King Charles has trust concerns after inviting Harry and Meghan for Christmas?
Kate Middleton revives 100 years old history
Kate Middleton revives 100 years old history
Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart finally on ‘good terms’ years after messy breakup
Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart finally on ‘good terms’ years after messy breakup
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse feel ‘beyond blessed’ amid pregnancy
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse feel ‘beyond blessed’ amid pregnancy
Taylor Swift finds solace in Travis Kelce romance after fan’s 'devastating' death video
Taylor Swift finds solace in Travis Kelce romance after fan’s 'devastating' death
Princess Eugenie speaks up about 'rebellious' trip to New York City
Princess Eugenie speaks up about 'rebellious' trip to New York City
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to accept King Charles Christmas invite for kids?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to accept King Charles Christmas invite for kids?
Prince William 'determined' to keep Prince Harry's 'curse' away from Royal Family
Prince William 'determined' to keep Prince Harry's 'curse' away from Royal Family
Adele yells 'Yes' wen asked if she is married? Concert-goes spills
Adele yells 'Yes' wen asked if she is married? Concert-goes spills