Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank were spotted in London on Tuesday

Princess Eugenie reveals key reason for living in Portugal

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter Princess Eugenie currently lives in Portugal with her husband and two children.



In her conversation on the Tables Manners podcast latest episode, which is due to be released on Wednesday, Princess Eugenie opened up about her insecurities.

When asked about whether she was fed up with the constant media scrutiny, the mother-of-two responded, “I guess everybody has that if you’re in the public eye.”

She also revealed the reason why she lives in Portugal with her family, saying, “This is why Portugal is the dream because I can go to the supermarket in my exercise gear and my hair piled on my head and not mind. Not care. No one cares.”

Earlier, Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank were spotted in London on Tuesday.

The Princess looked stylish in her winter coat as she stepped out with Jack Brooksbank.