King Charles has reportedly invited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Royal Christmas bash

Royal family fears Harry, Meghan might turn up ‘wearing a wire’ at Christmas bash

Royal family reportedly fears that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may attend the Christmas bash wearing a wire as they must need “material” for next documentary.



Speaking about King Charles’ alleged Christmas invitation to the Duke and Duchess of Christmas, a royal expert accused Harry and Meghan of leaking private conversation with Royal family.

In a candid discussion, Mail On Sunday Editor At Large Charlotte Griffiths and commentator Patrick Christys talked about Harry and Meghan Christmas invite drama.

Christys asked Griffiths if she thinks that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would “turn up wearing a wire” at the Christmas bash.

The duo has a reputation for exposing secrets of Royal family members, first through the Oprah Winfrey interview, then with Harry’s memoir, Spare, and finally, with their Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan.

“I don't think they would do that,” Griffiths replied. “But there was that rumour that they did turn up to a royal event wearing a wire once wasn't there. But that was never proved.”

“I don't think they would now, you know, the Netflix documentary has been and gone. I just don't think they’d dare,” she added.