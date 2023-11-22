 
menu
entertainment
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Royal family fears Harry, Meghan might turn up ‘wearing a wire’ at Christmas bash

King Charles has reportedly invited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Royal Christmas bash

By
William Blythe Haynes

Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Royal family fears Harry, Meghan might turn up ‘wearing a wire’ at Christmas bash
Royal family fears Harry, Meghan might turn up ‘wearing a wire’ at Christmas bash

Royal family reportedly fears that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may attend the Christmas bash wearing a wire as they must need “material” for next documentary.

Speaking about King Charles’ alleged Christmas invitation to the Duke and Duchess of Christmas, a royal expert accused Harry and Meghan of leaking private conversation with Royal family.

In a candid discussion, Mail On Sunday Editor At Large Charlotte Griffiths and commentator Patrick Christys talked about Harry and Meghan Christmas invite drama.

ALSO READ: King Charles has trust concerns after inviting Harry and Meghan for Christmas?

Christys asked Griffiths if she thinks that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would “turn up wearing a wire” at the Christmas bash.

The duo has a reputation for exposing secrets of Royal family members, first through the Oprah Winfrey interview, then with Harry’s memoir, Spare, and finally, with their Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan.

“I don't think they would do that,” Griffiths replied. “But there was that rumour that they did turn up to a royal event wearing a wire once wasn't there. But that was never proved.”

“I don't think they would now, you know, the Netflix documentary has been and gone. I just don't think they’d dare,” she added.

Britney Spears pays huge amount to clear traffic woes
Britney Spears pays huge amount to clear traffic woes
Savannah Chrisley makes HUGE claims about Todd and Julie Chrisley’s future
Savannah Chrisley makes HUGE claims about Todd and Julie Chrisley’s future
David Beckham extends support to Kate Middleton, Prince William amid rift with Meghan Markle, Harry
David Beckham extends support to Kate Middleton, Prince William amid rift with Meghan Markle, Harry
Prince William to use his ‘future King’ card to not let Harry attend Royal Christmas bash video
Prince William to use his ‘future King’ card to not let Harry attend Royal Christmas bash
King Charles prepares plan to abdicate for Prince William
King Charles prepares plan to abdicate for Prince William
Brad Pitt reacts after son Pax humiliates him in scathing social media rant
Brad Pitt reacts after son Pax humiliates him in scathing social media rant
Royal expert reacts to Meghan Markle’s viral dance video video
Royal expert reacts to Meghan Markle’s viral dance video
King Charles ‘deeply upset’ about rift with Prince Harry video
King Charles ‘deeply upset’ about rift with Prince Harry
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'strategic move' behind Charles' birthday call laid bare
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'strategic move' behind Charles' birthday call laid bare
Princess Eugenie reveals key reason for living in Portugal
Princess Eugenie reveals key reason for living in Portugal
King Charles applauds South Korean girl group BLACKPINK
King Charles applauds South Korean girl group BLACKPINK
King Charles has trust concerns after inviting Harry and Meghan for Christmas?
King Charles has trust concerns after inviting Harry and Meghan for Christmas?