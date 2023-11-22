David Beckham extends support to Kate Middleton, Prince William amid rift with Meghan Markle, Harry

 
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, November 22, 2023

David Beckham has extended his support to Prince William and Kate Middleton amid ongoing rift with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The Prince and Princess of Wales turned to Instagram and shared their stunning photos with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife, First Lady Kim Keon Hee as the royal couple welcomed them to Britain.

Kate and William shared the photos with caption, “A pleasure to welcome President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea and First Lady Kim Keon Hee to the UK.”

Fans and friends have showered love on the photos.

David Beckham was the first to react to the post by pressing the heart button to show them his support.

The former footballer has continued to support Kate and William amid his alleged rift with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Earlier this year, there were reports ‘furious’ David Beckham has ended his friendship with Harry and Meghan following allegations he and Victoria Beckham, the longtime friends of the California-based royals, were the leaking sources about them.

