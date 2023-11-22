'Squid Game:The Challenge' players break silence on 'inhumane' filming set

The reaction comes after an eliminated player of 'Squid Game: The Challenge' said the filming conditions were 'inhumane'

Netflix’s Squid Game: The Challenge contestants have finally opened up about the conditions of the competition after an anonymous player slammed the production for “inhumane setup.”



The reality show, which premiered on November 22, is a take on the Emmy-winning Korean drama Squid Game where 456 competitors play games, similar to the fictional version, for a whopping prize money of $4.56 million.

In summers, an anonymous competitor reached out to Variety and slammed the filming conditions of the show.

According to the source, Red Light, Green Light was the first challenge to be filmed which eliminated 228 competitors, including him.

The source claimed that he lost because the production had set up "inhumane" conditions and filmed the episode during an extremely cold day.

"This is not a Bear Grylls survival show. If they had told us it was going to be that cold, no one would have gone through with it," he had said.

Refuting the claims, other players told Entertainment Tonight that the competition was meant to be difficult. "I was very surprised that somebody ran to the media that fast because they're just really upset that they got eliminated really quick," said one of the players named Bryton.

Another player, who considered himself "the strongest player” but got eliminated, told the outlet, "You have to expect some difficulties. If not, it would have been advertised as having ice cream in Malibu instead of Squid Game: The Challenge, right?"

Rick, the show's oldest competitor, also laughed off the accusations, and said, "It expected it to be difficult. You know, $4.56 million - it needs to be difficult.”