Wednesday, November 22, 2023
By
Samuel Moore

'BTS' Jungkook pens ARMYs note amid military enlistment

'BigHit Music' announces the military enlistment of the last four members 'BTS' members RM, Jimin , V and Jungkook

By
Samuel Moore

Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Photo 'BTS' Jungkook pens profound note for ARMYs amid military enlistment announcement

Jungkook from the K-pop boyband BTS has announced his military enlistment.

Taking to the Korean entertainment platform, Weverse, the Golden maknae shared with the beloved ARMYs that he is leaving to fulfill his mandatory military service soon.

The 26-year-old started off his emotional letter by saying, "Dear ARMY. It's already the end of November, the wind is quite very cold. You all might already be aware so I'm writing a short letter to you.”

Embarking on a new chapter of his life, Jungkook announced, “In December, I will start a new journey, I'm leaving you for a while to serve in the military.”

He then opened up about how he was feeling while writing this short letter.

“ As I deliver this news, on one hand, my heart feels heavy but on the other hand, my heart warms up the precious memories with our ARMYs coming to my mind."

Speaking of his time in the military, the Butter singer promised his fans that this experience would polish his personality, so they would find a more mature version of him when he would return.

In addition to this, Jungkook expressed his gratitude for the fans who stood by him in his highs and his lows.

Touching on the duration of his mandatory military service Jungkook addressed that “One year and six months are a long time”. Therefore, he will not ask the ARMYs to wait on him. He concluded with wishing his fans a life full of health and laughter. 

BigHit Music announces the military enlistment of  RM, Jimin , V, and Jungkook

The last four members of the Korean boyband BTS are leaving for their mandatory military service. 

On Wednesday, BigHit Music revealed that RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook have initiated their military enlistment process. 

In South Korea, every healthy-bodied man must spend at least 18 months in the military service.  

Following the steps of Jin, J-Hope, and SUGA, the remaining 4 members of BTS are starting their new journey. 


