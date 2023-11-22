 
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

'Snappy' Meghan Markle 'begs' Prince Harry to mend rift with royals for 'Hollywood'

Meghan Markle wants Prince Harry to get back on track with Royals

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Snappy Meghan Markle begs Prince Harry to mend rift with royals for Hollywood
'Snappy' Meghan Markle 'begs' Prince Harry to mend rift with royals for 'Hollywood'

Meghan Markle is seemingly begging Prince Harry to reunite with the Royals for the sake of their reputation.

The Duchess of Sussex, who feels she is losing touch in Hollywood, is asking husband Harry to stop their royal connection from fading.

A source tells Closer Magazine that Meghan and Harry are “desperate to save their reputation.”

“They've already been turned down for numerous projects they had in the pipeline, including an HBO documentary, which Meghan is blaming on the fact their royal connection is fading,” a source revealed to the magazine.

The source shared: “She's become extremely snappy and begged Harry to do something to prevent them from being cut off completely…

“Even urging him to take a solo trip to talk to Charles and William in a desperate attempt to keep a foot in the door.”

This comes after it was alleged that Sussexes shunned King Charles' birthday invitation.

An insider at the time told The Times: “I can't imagine the Sussexes would decline an invitation to spend time with His Majesty.”

