'Disappointed' King Charles went 'ballistic' over Prince Edward intrusion in William life

King Charles was reportedly furious after younger brother, Prince Edward, tried to violate Prince William's privacy.

William was still in college when special security was allotted to him in order to ensure the normality of his life. However, the future King found himself being violated of right to privacy when his uncle Edward sent up movie crew from his company Ardent Productions near in the town of St. Andrews, where William was studying.

Recalling the incident in 2006, Royal author Robert Jobson revealed: "The programme was understood to be keeping Ardent afloat. Desperate times seem to have called for desperate measures for Prince Edward.

"William was furious. He felt his uncle’s company’s actions had threatened to undermine the carefully nurtured relationship between St James’ Palace and the media, and in turn that it would threaten the entente cordiale between him and the press."

Mr Jobson continued: "When the story emerged, Prince Charles understandably went ballistic.

"He berated his youngest sibling, furiously demanding from the Queen that Edward be made to choose once and for all between his public duties and his television company — itself many believed little more than a vanity project dependent on Edward’s title for what little success it had.

"Relations between the brothers plummeted to an all-time low as St James’ Palace publicly criticised Edward for his idiocy and the behaviour of his production company.

"In unusually blunt terms, a spokeswoman for Prince Charles said that he was: 'Disappointed, very much so," reveals the author.