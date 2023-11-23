Jamie Foxx has been accused of sexual assault, abuse, assault, and battery

Jamie Foxx sued by a woman over 2015 sexual assault

Hollywood actor Jamie Foxx has found himself in legal trouble as it has been reported that he is being sued by a woman for an alleged sexual assault that possibly happened in 2015.

Jamie Foxx faces a sexual abuse lawsuit

According to the Daily Mail, the court documents obtained by the publication reveal, that Foxx has been accused of performing some indecent acts with the woman, including "placing both hands on the woman's waist before proceeding to move them under her top."

Details of the sexual assault as per court docs

The 55-year-old allegedly carried out this mentioned sexual assault at Catch NYC & Roof around 1 am.

The plaintiff has further accused the actor that he appeared intoxicated at the time, and when asked if the plaintiff could have a photo with him, Foxx allegedly replied, "Sure, anything for you baby."

The court docs also allege that the Day Shift star told the woman that she looked like Gabrielle Union adding that she had a supermodel body and smelled really good.

The unknown plaintiff claims that Foxx stopped touching as soon as her pals saw and rushed towards her.

Charges against Foxx

Foxx has been accused of sexual assault, abuse, assault, and battery.