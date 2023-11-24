Adele is sick of husband Rich Paul's habits days after confirming marriage

Adele was previously married to 49-year-old Simon Konecki and shares a son named Angelo with him

Adele sick of husband Rich Paul's habits days after confirming marriage

Adele recently took the internet by storm after confirming reports of her marriage with now-husband Rich Paul.

New reports have emerged just days after her marriage confirmation, suggesting that the songstress is getting sick of her husband’s certain habits.



Adele sick of her husband's obsession with sports

According to the Mirror, the pop music icon is sick of her husband, Rich Paul’s obsession with sports. Rumours have been swirling around that the actress has quipped to Alan Carr that she has married a sports fanatic.

The 35-year-old singer has been dating the 41-year-old LeBron James agent since 2021.

The songstress attended a comedy special show by Alan Carr earlier this month and in conversation with the host, she quipped, “I am tried of my husband watching sports continuously for hours,” reports Daily Star.

The Rolling in the Deep hitmaker from the audience detailed, “My husband is sports agent. He does basketball players and footballers. I’d been missing the football season but I am already sick of it.”

Adele don't understand the basketball game

She continued that she just don’t understand the game, adding that her husband's whole weekends are booked with just watching the games.

The singer also expressed that she gets nervous while watching the game because of players colliding with each other.

Adele's previous relationship

Adele was previously married to 49-year-old Simon Konecki and shares a son named Angelo with him.