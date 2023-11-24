 
menu
entertainment
Friday, November 24, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Adele is sick of husband Rich Paul's habits days after confirming marriage

Adele was previously married to 49-year-old Simon Konecki and shares a son named Angelo with him

By
Mason Hughes

Friday, November 24, 2023

Adele sick of husband Rich Paul's habits days after confirming marriage

Adele recently took the internet by storm after confirming reports of her marriage with now-husband Rich Paul. 

New reports have emerged just days after her marriage confirmation, suggesting that the songstress is getting sick of her husband’s certain habits.

Adele sick of her husband's obsession with sports

According to the Mirror, the pop music icon is sick of her husband, Rich Paul’s obsession with sports. Rumours have been swirling around that the actress has quipped to Alan Carr that she has married a sports fanatic.

The 35-year-old singer has been dating the 41-year-old LeBron James agent since 2021.

The songstress attended a comedy special show by Alan Carr earlier this month and in conversation with the host, she quipped, “I am tried of my husband watching sports continuously for hours,” reports Daily Star.

The Rolling in the Deep hitmaker from the audience detailed, “My husband is sports agent. He does basketball players and footballers. I’d been missing the football season but I am already sick of it.”

Adele don't understand the basketball game

She continued that she just don’t understand the game, adding that her husband's whole weekends are booked with just watching the games.

The singer also expressed that she gets nervous while watching the game because of players colliding with each other.

Adele's previous relationship 

Adele was previously married to 49-year-old Simon Konecki and shares a son named Angelo with him. 

'The Witcher' author Andrzej Sapkowski laments unheard suggestions for TV series video
'The Witcher' author Andrzej Sapkowski laments unheard suggestions for TV series
Chris Evans returns to social media after six month hiatus
Chris Evans returns to social media after six month hiatus
Kourtney Kardashian keeps pregnancy a secret from her mother Kris Jenner
Kourtney Kardashian keeps pregnancy a secret from her mother Kris Jenner
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have no 'appetite' in US amid 'failed selling'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have no 'appetite' in US amid 'failed selling'
Top 5 best Netflix thriller films to stream sans pause
Top 5 best Netflix thriller films to stream sans pause
Meghan Markle goes for 'typical celeb move' to create buzz around her name
Meghan Markle goes for 'typical celeb move' to create buzz around her name
Princess Anne opinions on 'slimmed-down monarcy' directed to Meghan, Prince Harry?
Princess Anne opinions on 'slimmed-down monarcy' directed to Meghan, Prince Harry?
Tom Cruise permits jokes about him in 'Genie' movie
Tom Cruise permits jokes about him in 'Genie' movie
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce celebrates Thanksgiving miles away from each other video
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce celebrates Thanksgiving miles away from each other
Kim Kardashian's daughter North West takes swipe at mama's ex Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian's daughter North West takes swipe at mama's ex Pete Davidson
Prince Harry goes back to his 'zone' as Royal Prince in Canada
Prince Harry goes back to his 'zone' as Royal Prince in Canada
Brad Pitt's first public sighting after getting labelled 'world class a**hole'
Brad Pitt's first public sighting after getting labelled 'world class a**hole'