Prince Harry irritates Meghan Markle over 'obsessive' habits from King Charles

Prince Harry talks about habit that he shares with father King Charles

Prince Harry touched upon an unusual habit that he shares with father King Charles.

In a 2018 documentary, the Duke of Sussex revealed that he has an OCD when it comes to lights in his house.

He told BBC that he has obtained his habit from his father, who is conscious about the environment.

“He's a stickler for turning lights off. And that's now something that I'm obsessed with as well, which is insane because actually, my wife goes 'Well, why turn the lights off? You know it's dark,” Harry said.

He added: “I go 'we only need one light, we don't need like six', and all of a sudden, it becomes a habit and those small habit changes he's making, every single person can do. And I think that's one of the key lessons certainly that I felt that he taught us."

In the same documentary, William agreed, saying: "I know I've got serious OCD on light switches now which is terrible."