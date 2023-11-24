 
menu
entertainment
Friday, November 24, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry irritates Meghan Markle over 'obsessive' habits from King Charles

Prince Harry talks about habit that he shares with father King Charles

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, November 24, 2023

Prince Harry irritates Meghan Markle over obsessive habits from King Charles

Prince Harry touched upon an unusual habit that he shares with father King Charles.

In a 2018 documentary, the Duke of Sussex revealed that he has an OCD when it comes to lights in his house.

He told BBC that he has obtained his habit from his father, who is conscious about the environment.

“He's a stickler for turning lights off. And that's now something that I'm obsessed with as well, which is insane because actually, my wife goes 'Well, why turn the lights off? You know it's dark,” Harry said.

He added: “I go 'we only need one light, we don't need like six', and all of a sudden, it becomes a habit and those small habit changes he's making, every single person can do. And I think that's one of the key lessons certainly that I felt that he taught us."

In the same documentary, William agreed, saying: "I know I've got serious OCD on light switches now which is terrible."

Kourtney Kardashian keeps pregnancy a secret from her mother Kris Jenner
Kourtney Kardashian keeps pregnancy a secret from her mother Kris Jenner
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have no 'appetite' in US amid 'failed selling'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have no 'appetite' in US amid 'failed selling'
Top 5 best Netflix thriller films to stream sans pause
Top 5 best Netflix thriller films to stream sans pause
Meghan Markle goes for 'typical celeb move' to create buzz around her name
Meghan Markle goes for 'typical celeb move' to create buzz around her name
Princess Anne opinions on 'slimmed-down monarcy' directed to Meghan, Prince Harry?
Princess Anne opinions on 'slimmed-down monarcy' directed to Meghan, Prince Harry?
Tom Cruise permits jokes about him in 'Genie' movie
Tom Cruise permits jokes about him in 'Genie' movie
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce celebrates Thanksgiving miles away from each other video
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce celebrates Thanksgiving miles away from each other
Kim Kardashian's daughter North West takes swipe at mama's ex Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian's daughter North West takes swipe at mama's ex Pete Davidson
Prince Harry goes back to his 'zone' as Royal Prince in Canada
Prince Harry goes back to his 'zone' as Royal Prince in Canada
Brad Pitt's first public sighting after getting labelled 'world class a**hole'
Brad Pitt's first public sighting after getting labelled 'world class a**hole'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will betray, Royals have 'very bad feeling'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will betray, Royals have 'very bad feeling'
Prince William 'mildly exasperated' as Prince Harry pal drops book bomb
Prince William 'mildly exasperated' as Prince Harry pal drops book bomb