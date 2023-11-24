 
Friday, November 24, 2023
Melanie Walker

Sofia Vergara claps back at ageist Internet trolls

Sofia Vergara responded to hate comments that accuse her of getting plastic surgery for younger appearance

Melanie Walker

Friday, November 24, 2023

Sofia Vergara responded to Internet trolls that accuse her of getting plastic surgery for younger appearance.

In an interview with Glamour for her new suncare line Toty, the 51-year-old actress replied to the accusations by saying that most of the time, she avoids paying heed to hate comments.

"Sometimes I read messages but I avoid reading comments because, for what? It's usually people that are in a bad mood or depressed or jealous," said the 51-year-old actress.

Read More: Joe Manganiello takes big step to finalize Sofia Vergara divorce

However, responding to the online hate, Sofia added, “I read it and it's like, ‘She has done so much stuff to herself that she doesn't even look like her anymore’ and I'm thinking, It's not like you have plastic surgery to look worse than before, come on.”

She continued by saying: “I always want to say, 'No, it's called aging! It's called f*** I'm old! That's why I look different!”

Read More: Sofia Vergara breaks silence on life after Joe Manganiello divorce

When asked if the Modern Family alum did get any skin treatment or injections, she replied: “I do Botox in my eyes and in my neck regularly. Little things that I don't need to sit in my house for a month."

