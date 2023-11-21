Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara announced their divorce in July after seven years of marriage

Joe Manganiello takes big step to finalize Sofia Vergara divorce

Joe Manganiello is reportedly looking for ways to speed up his divorce from estranged wife Sofia Vergara.

According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, the 46-year-old actor submitted copies of his income and expenses to Sofia in which he included a comprehensive list of assets and debts.

The outlet claims that the finance details serve as a catalyst in negotiations between the parties involved which indicates Joe’s eagerness to get done and dusted with divorce proceedings as soon as possible.

The update comes amid his low-profile rumored new romance with Caitlin O’Connor.

The move comes following the 51-year-old actress’ new romance with Justin Saliman as insiders privy to US Weekly claim it to be “more than just a rebound.”

Moreover, her Modern Family co-star Julie Bowen also disclosed that Sofia is content with her life right now.

“She’s got lots of love and support. She never ever hasn’t had close ties with her family and friends. We love her extra hard. But to be honest, she’s great. She’s doing great," Julie had said.