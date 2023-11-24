 
menu
entertainment
Friday, November 24, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Chris Rock, Olivia Wilde's relationship status revealed

Olivia Wilde & Chris Rock sparked relationship rumors after they left Leonardo DiCaprio’s party together

By
Melanie Walker

Friday, November 24, 2023

Chris Rock, Olivia Wildes relationship status revealed
Chris Rock, Olivia Wilde's relationship status revealed

Olivia Wilde and Chris Rock recently sparked relationship rumors after they left Leonardo DiCaprio’s party together.

The duo was seen smiling at the paparazzi when they were getting into an SUV after celebrating the Titanic actor's 48th birthday bash on November 11.

However, an insider has now confirmed to Radar Online that they're “just friends" as the 58-year-old comedian reportedly dated one of Olivia's best friends from 2016 to 2020, after divorcing Malaak Compton-Rock.

"Chris and the woman broke up, but Olivia's group of friends kept him as a friend," the source claimed.

As for the 39-year-old actress, she split from her longtime partner and baby daddy Jason Sudeikis in November 2020. After the divorce, she dated Harry Styles for a while but called it quits with him in November 2022.

"They happen to be good friends. Although maybe things have progressed to the point where they're an item, you never know," another tipster told InTouch Weekly.

Leonardo's star-studded bash at Beverly Hills saw other A-list guests as well which included Jay-Z, Beyonce, Snoop Dogg, Tobey Maguire, Taika Waititi, Axl Rose, and Lil Wayne.

Ava Max, Tiësto rock Etihad Park amid 'Abu Dhabi F1 Concerts'
Ava Max, Tiësto rock Etihad Park amid 'Abu Dhabi F1 Concerts'
What was Matthew Perry's favorite ‘Friends’ episode? video
What was Matthew Perry's favorite ‘Friends’ episode?
King Charles coronation: real reason finally revealed why Meghan Markle did not attend
King Charles coronation: real reason finally revealed why Meghan Markle did not attend
Sofia Vergara claps back at ageist Internet trolls
Sofia Vergara claps back at ageist Internet trolls
Cher tells herself to ‘man up’ for upcoming memoir
Cher tells herself to ‘man up’ for upcoming memoir
King Charles left in ‘tears’ as he was afraid for THIS royal’s mental health
King Charles left in ‘tears’ as he was afraid for THIS royal’s mental health
Sean 'Diddy' Combs hit with new SA allegations
Sean 'Diddy' Combs hit with new SA allegations
Kate Middleton, Camilla getting ‘incredibly close’: ‘United by a common enemy’ video
Kate Middleton, Camilla getting ‘incredibly close’: ‘United by a common enemy’
Kate Middleton defies Prince William over key decision about George and Charlotte
Kate Middleton defies Prince William over key decision about George and Charlotte
Sarah Ferguson hints at writing something ‘cosy and mysterious’
Sarah Ferguson hints at writing something ‘cosy and mysterious’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘endgame’ revealed amid Christmas drama
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘endgame’ revealed amid Christmas drama
Prince Harry’s adolescent flare for the theatrical has nothing to show
Prince Harry’s adolescent flare for the theatrical has nothing to show