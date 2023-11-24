Olivia Wilde & Chris Rock sparked relationship rumors after they left Leonardo DiCaprio’s party together

Chris Rock, Olivia Wilde's relationship status revealed

Olivia Wilde and Chris Rock recently sparked relationship rumors after they left Leonardo DiCaprio’s party together.

The duo was seen smiling at the paparazzi when they were getting into an SUV after celebrating the Titanic actor's 48th birthday bash on November 11.

However, an insider has now confirmed to Radar Online that they're “just friends" as the 58-year-old comedian reportedly dated one of Olivia's best friends from 2016 to 2020, after divorcing Malaak Compton-Rock.

"Chris and the woman broke up, but Olivia's group of friends kept him as a friend," the source claimed.

As for the 39-year-old actress, she split from her longtime partner and baby daddy Jason Sudeikis in November 2020. After the divorce, she dated Harry Styles for a while but called it quits with him in November 2022.



"They happen to be good friends. Although maybe things have progressed to the point where they're an item, you never know," another tipster told InTouch Weekly.



Leonardo's star-studded bash at Beverly Hills saw other A-list guests as well which included Jay-Z, Beyonce, Snoop Dogg, Tobey Maguire, Taika Waititi, Axl Rose, and Lil Wayne.