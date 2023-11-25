Swifties share concerns after Taylor Swift nearly missed a mishap

Taylor Swift makes Swifties 'scared' from one onstage move

Swifties are sharing their concerns online after Taylor Swift saved herself from a near tumble on the stage during performance on Era Tour in Brazil.



While performing one of her first global tour show, the Karma hitmaker crooned the track's lyrics.

Enjoying the song, the American sweetheart shook a leg on the single energetically but at one point she somewhat slipped.

The Mirror assorted the following comments.

"Taylor Swift slightly slipped while performing the Karma. But she still performed professionally while smiling," one fan pointed.

Another added she "recovered without falling",

"regained her balance immediately," a third shared.

"HELP THE WAY TAYLOR SLIPPED MY HEART WOULDVE JUMPED OUT OF MY SOUL," someone else commented.

One person shared concern, "Got scared there for a sec."

Another cheekily said, "Errors tour."

"Louboutin is having a week...", pointing to the 33-year-old previously broken heel.

One person who believes in Taylor's mania opined the awkward blunder may become the next big thing, "It's not a slip, it's the next viral dance step on TikTok."