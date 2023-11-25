 
Saturday, November 25, 2023
Mason Hughes

Tom Hanks drops his 'neglected' favourite film title

Tom Hanks opened up about one of his favourite movies in his career

Mason Hughes

Saturday, November 25, 2023

Tom Hanks drops his 'neglected' favourite film title

Tom Hanks has a rich history in the cinematic world. However, he pointed out one of his favourite films that didn't get much attention: Road to Perdition.

Speaking to ReelBlend Podcast host, the Oscar film shared, "You just gave me chills because I got news for ya, for one reason or another, no one references Road to Perdition. And that was an incredibly important movie for me to go through," referring to 2002  crime thriller movie.

Noting, "You have me – 'Don Moustache' with a hat on – in it," The Green Mile star pointed to his facial hair.

He continued, "If somebody else chooses the movies, it would just be the hits, you know, the ones that play every Christmas."

Expressing his attachment to the film, "There's a number of things that I would say that I got to go back to and delve deep in the realm of what I thought was presence and authenticity that was very, very particular to those specific characters in those specific movies."

Adding, "I would say Road to Perdition would be one of those where I would just have to say, 'Please look at the quiet here.'"

Directed by Sam Mendes, Road to Perdition also starred Paul Newman, Daniel Craig and Jude Law.

