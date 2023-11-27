 
Monday, November 27, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle not a 'Hollywood bimbo,' expert says branding is 'unfair'

Meghan Markle pre-royal life branded unfair to the actor's image

Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, November 27, 2023

Meghan Markle has been wrongfully painted as the Hollywood ‘bimbo,’ says an expert.

The Duchess of Sussex has been lauded for her past work in philanthropy by PR expert, Carla Speight.

"She has been painted to be a Hollywood bimbo before she met him and she isn't. I do think it's unfair."

"Everyone in the public eye is fair game to criticism and I'm with that," Carla explained.

She then justified Meghan’s former work as a presenter at Deal or No Deal.

She said: "You can't put yourself out there and expect people to be lovely all the time. If you look at the history of the royal family, Diana went through the same thing when she got divorced."

