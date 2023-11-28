Prince William made a powerful speech, his first since Omid Scobie’s claims about him and the royal family

Prince William breaks silence amid new claims from Meghan Markle, Harry’s biographer

Prince William has made his first public appearance since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's biographer Omid Scobie dropped bombshell claims in his new book, Endgame.



Omid Scobie’s book was released in Australia on Monday.

The Prince of Wales also made a powerful speech, his first since Scobie’s claims about him and the royal family.

Also Read: Piers Morgan finally gives befitting response to Omid Scobie

The future king attended the Tusk Conservation Awards in London on Monday evening.

Prince William is the Patron of Tusk.

Prince William says in his speech after presenting the awards: "It’s my great pleasure to be here with you all tonight as we recognize and celebrate the work of three remarkable individuals each, who are working tirelessly for a better and brighter future. Their extraordinary commitment, courage and sacrifice inspires us all."

Later, taking to social media Prince William shared photos and video from the event with caption, “Proud to be the Patron of Tusk!

Read More: Meghan Markle planning to set the record straight in a memoir

“Well done to all the winners for your commitment to conservation. Your dedication to protecting Africa’s wildlife is truly inspiring.”



