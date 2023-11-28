 
menu
entertainment
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince William breaks silence amid new claims from Meghan Markle, Harry’s biographer

Prince William made a powerful speech, his first since Omid Scobie’s claims about him and the royal family

By
William Blythe Haynes

Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Prince William breaks silence amid new claims from Meghan Markle, Harry’s biographer

Prince William has made his first public appearance since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's biographer Omid Scobie dropped bombshell claims in his new book, Endgame.

Omid Scobie’s book was released in Australia on Monday.

The Prince of Wales also made a powerful speech, his first since Scobie’s claims about him and the royal family.

Also Read: Piers Morgan finally gives befitting response to Omid Scobie

The future king attended the Tusk Conservation Awards in London on Monday evening.

Prince William is the Patron of Tusk.

Prince William says in his speech after presenting the awards: "It’s my great pleasure to be here with you all tonight as we recognize and celebrate the work of three remarkable individuals each, who are working tirelessly for a better and brighter future. Their extraordinary commitment, courage and sacrifice inspires us all."

Later, taking to social media Prince William shared photos and video from the event with caption, “Proud to be the Patron of Tusk!

Read More: Meghan Markle planning to set the record straight in a memoir

“Well done to all the winners for your commitment to conservation. Your dedication to protecting Africa’s wildlife is truly inspiring.”


King Charles to face ‘regrettable consequences’ because of Harry and Meghan
King Charles to face ‘regrettable consequences’ because of Harry and Meghan
Piers Morgan finally gives befitting response to Omid Scobie
Piers Morgan finally gives befitting response to Omid Scobie
Prince Harry not concerned about an apology from Royal family? video
Prince Harry not concerned about an apology from Royal family?
Paris Hilton says she ‘feels complete’ after birth of baby girl, London: ‘Out little princess’
Paris Hilton says she ‘feels complete’ after birth of baby girl, London: ‘Out little princess’
Angelina Jolie playis game with Brad Pitt by turning their kids against him
Angelina Jolie playis game with Brad Pitt by turning their kids against him
Tiffany Haddish accuses police of unlawful search in first DUI arrest trial video
Tiffany Haddish accuses police of unlawful search in first DUI arrest trial
Stephen Colbert cancels 'The Late Show' episodes amid health scare
Stephen Colbert cancels 'The Late Show' episodes amid health scare
Taika Watiti reveals 'being poor' led him to direct Marvel's super hero movie
Taika Watiti reveals 'being poor' led him to direct Marvel's super hero movie
Tiffany Haddish's friends express concerns following arrest on DUI charges
Tiffany Haddish's friends express concerns following arrest on DUI charges
Adele breaks four-month sobriety streak, returns to drinking for holiday
Adele breaks four-month sobriety streak, returns to drinking for holiday
Chris Brown brushes off criticism labelling him as anti-Semitic
Chris Brown brushes off criticism labelling him as anti-Semitic
‘Game of Thrones’ creator on bloodthirsty reputation: ‘You should feel death’
‘Game of Thrones’ creator on bloodthirsty reputation: ‘You should feel death’