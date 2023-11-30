 
Thursday, November 30, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

Prince William sees King Charles as 'caretaker King'?

Prince William sees King Charles as transitional monarch for smooth succession, claims Omid Scobie

William Blythe Haynes

Thursday, November 30, 2023

Prince William sees his father, King Charles, as a “caretaker” King, claimed Omid Scobie while pointing out the Prince of Wales’ universal support within the institution.

Speaking with Newsweek, Royal author, Omid Scobie, provided insights into the current transitional phase of the British monarchy.

"We're sort of entering this very long and cold winter, where we have this transitional monarch who potentially could be around for a couple of decades and alongside that, no real big-ticket, landmark moments on the calendar for the Royal Family,” he said.

"William has universal support throughout the institution. There's a great deal of excitement and belief in him as a very capable modern monarch, with Charles, you know, even from the kind of the semiofficial briefings that we see in the papers—he's the caretaker king,” the Endgame author claimed.

Scobie raised questions about the dynamics between the two, wondering if the transition from Charles to William might lead to conflicts.

"People refer to him to me as like the bridge to a true successor. And before he took the throne, there [were] a number of people around the Queen and or within Buckingham Palace that felt that he just didn't have the kind of moxie or the minerals to do the job,” he said.

"Even that alone creates a very interesting dynamic when he truly should be and is the number one. Will we reach a point where it will be the literal stepping on toes rather than kind of chomping at the bit?"

