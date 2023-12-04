 
Monday, December 04, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

David Beckham embarks on new humanitarian campaign

David Beckham has long been associated with campaigns against Malaria, now joining the Change the Story initiative by Zero Malaria

Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, December 04, 2023

Global icon David Beckham has lent his voice to support the fight against malaria for many years through his role on the Malaria No More UK Leadership Council.

The football star recently shared the Change the Story campaign video from Zero Malaria on his Instagram to raise further awareness.

As a founding council member since 2009, Beckham is dedicated to elevating the issue through his platform.

"I am proud to be a part of this amazing campaign, alongside many inspiring artists, athletes and champions from across Africa,” David said of the initiative.

"World leaders have the power and responsibility to make change and create a safer, healthier, fairer world for all," he added.

The athlete previously starred in the Draw the Line Against Malaria film, where he discussed the innovative new approach with researcher Dr. Nwamaka Akpodiete on set.

"This new approach in getting people to talk about malaria is really exciting and innovative. It’s going to get people’s attention,” he said.

However, he acknowledges momentum is key as malaria gains were reversed amidst the pandemic.

Drawing on his experience in high-pressure football, Beckham emphasized the importance of resilience, belief and teamwork.

After viewing the Change the Story film, Beckham hopes it will motivate others to join the movement at zeromalaria.org.

As a long-time advocate, he believes breakthroughs are possible if leaders seize their ability to catalyze change on this scaleable health challenge.

