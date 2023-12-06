 
Jennifer Lopez promotes new song in funny video: Watch

Jennifer Lopez's upcoming track will be followed her new studio album This Is Me... Now

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez’s beauty may be age-defying but in her recent video on social media, she seemed to be struggling with new technology.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 54-year-old singer shared a reel in which she can be seen having a tough time pre-saving her new song Can’t Get Enough on Spotify.

“What’s my password?!” she shouts to her assistant behind the camera.

Read More: Jennifer Lopez regrets big mistakes while facing racial discrimination

J.Lo then mumbles “accept the cookies” to herself and continues attempting to login but the streaming service alerts her with “wrong username or password” warning.

Jennifer Lopez unveils This Is Me... Now album, film release date
When she finally gets access, the On The Floor hitmaker then says, “I’m done right?” to which her assistant replied that she still needs to pre-save her track, which will be released on January 10, 2024.

She then headed to her website which already obtained a link to pre-save her song, “I did it! Pre-saved! That's all you had to do.”

Read More: Jennifer Lopez optimistic about the future after major regrets

Jennifer’s upcoming album This Is Me… Now is a sequel to her 2002 album This Is Me... Then, which was inspired by her first relationship with Ben Affleck, with whom she has now rekindled her romance.

