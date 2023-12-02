 
Saturday, December 02, 2023
Samuel Moore

Jennifer Lopez regrets big mistakes while facing racial discrimination

Jennifer Lopez, a Columbian actress and singer, reflects on her past mistakes and details facing discrimination

Samuel Moore

Jennifer Lopez details what she could have done differently at the inception of her career amid the release of her upcoming album, This is Me...Now.

Lopez’s newest studio album This is Me … Now, a sequel to her 2002 album This Is Me...Then, is slated to be released next year on February 16, 2024.

In the most recent confessional with Elle, the Get on the Floor hitmaker got candid about the struggles of surviving in the industry especially when you are a woman from another region.

Starting off the confessional, the 53-year-old actress accepted that she was ‘naïve’ when she entered the industry and “really came in blind”.

Looking back at the old times, Ben Affleck’s current wife realized that she should have taken a different approach to her life and its struggles.

“As I started getting more leads here and there, I should have pulled back. I took that mindset with me instead of going, ‘I should only work with certain kinds of directors that I really want to work with. I should choose this material in a different way,” recounted the Hustler’s star.

Jennifer, then, narrated how she was treated with discrimination because she was “Latina”, adding, that she had to retaliate against “a lot of obstacles in the way” to touch the heights of fame.

Concluding the interview, Jennifer celebrated how far she had come since that time and shared her secret to success by saying, “One of the things I’ve learned, too, is that we have to take ownership.”

“ We can’t sit around and wait for people to hand us roles. A lot of actresses right now, they produce their own movies and develop their own material, and I think that’s key as well,” she added before signing off.

