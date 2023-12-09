Kim Kardashian goes all out to acquire rare Kanye West merch

 
Saturday, December 09, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, December 09, 2023

Kim Kardashian has once again acquired pieces from Kanye West's early 2000's iconic merch 

Amid the ongoing Taylor Swift controversy, Kim Kardashian has shown support for her ex Kanye West in a unique way. The SKIMS mogul recently acquired a rare piece of Ye's early merchandise for their daughter North to wear.

Kardashian shared on her Instagram story that designer Bobby Naugle, who created Kanye's original "College Dropout" merch, gifted North a vintage "kanYe West" t-shirt from the rapper's collection. The black tee featured towers and stars graphics symbolic of West's style.

Naugle had been approached by auction houses but felt it was most appropriate to give the items to Kanye and Kim's children. He also gifted their son Saint the iconic baby pink RL polo from West's early days.

Kardashian thanked Naugle for the special finds, as the Runaway hitmaker was known for giving away his clothing. This has made it difficult for North to obtain pieces from her father's archive for her high-fashion wardrobe inspiration.

The 9-year-old has frequently channeled Kanye's baggy silhouettes on red carpets. She previously wore one of his unreleased Pastelle varsity jackets to 2022 Paris Fashion Week, showing her discerning taste.

