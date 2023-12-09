Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to use 'golden mantra' of Royal family amid race row

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a strategy up their sleeves to deal with the royal 'Endgame' race row

file footage

As the fallout continues from Omid Scobie's book reigniting the royal race row, PR guru Andy Barr believes Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will adopt a quiet approach.

Barr stated their best strategy is to "say nothing and let it all die down." He pointed out this has long been the standard crisis communications tactic employed effectively by the royal family.

While Harry and Meghan have distanced themselves from some royal protocols, they still utilize low-key methods when scandals emerge.

Barr said: "Harry and Meghan will go down the classic crisis communications route of saying nothing and let it all die down for a few months. This has been the golden mantra of the Royal PR machine that has stood the test of time."

"Whilst they are seemingly clamouring to get away from the Royal Family itself and they definitely ignore the Royal mantra of 'never complain, never explain', they are still adept at using some of its other crisis communications PR tactics, such as keeping a low profile until the news agenda moves on."

The expert predicted the couple will keep a relatively low profile, compared to normal levels of publicity, until the news cycle shifts. This mirrors their approach after making explosive racism claims to Oprah last year.

"Up until the book being launched they had kept, compared to their normal levels, a relatively low profile and we can expect them to go back to this, until they have something new to promote or talk about," he said.